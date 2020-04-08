Accustomed to the neglect of the government, residents of the teeming shantytowns - known as "favelas" - that are prominent parts of the cityscape in this Brazilian metropolis have been forced to organize their own response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Latin America's largest nation has nearly 14,000 confirmed infections, while 667 people have died.
The virus has had its biggest impact in Sao Paulo state, home to the most-populous city in the Western Hemisphere and Brazil's industrial heartland.