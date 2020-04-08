Medical professionals hired by the Paraisopolis residents association in Sao Paulo make a house call on Tuesday, 7 April 2020, to the home of a man showing symptoms of Covid-19. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

A view of the Paraisopolis favela in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, 7 April 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

Medical professionals hired by the Paraisopolis residents association examine a person with coronavirus symptoms in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, 7 April 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

Brazil favelas on their own against Covid-19

Accustomed to the neglect of the government, residents of the teeming shantytowns - known as "favelas" - that are prominent parts of the cityscape in this Brazilian metropolis have been forced to organize their own response to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Latin America's largest nation has nearly 14,000 confirmed infections, while 667 people have died.

The virus has had its biggest impact in Sao Paulo state, home to the most-populous city in the Western Hemisphere and Brazil's industrial heartland.