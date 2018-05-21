Colombian presidential candidate Humberto de la Calle (C) of the Liberal Party speaks with his running mate Clara López (L) during a presidential campaign closing event in Bogota, Colombia, on 20 May 2018. De la Calle reiterated at the end of his campaign that in the country there are people who want to "return to the sorrows of war" and "want to throw away peace" signed with the FARC guerrillas in November 2016. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombian conservative presidential candidate Ivan Duque (L) and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz (R) pose for a photo during his closing campaign in Bogota, Colombia, 20 May 2018. Duque assured that in case of winning the election he will accept the challenge of recovering the Colombian economy. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Colombian conservative presidential candidate German Vargas Lleras of the movement 'Mejor Vargas Lleras' delivers a speech during his closing campaign in Bogota, Colombia, 20 May 2018. Lleras demanded proggressive candidate Gustavo Petro to respect the country's electoral institutions after he implied chances of electoral fraud. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Supporters of Colombian conservative presidential candidate German Vargas Lleras of the movement 'Mejor Vargas Lleras' attend the closing of his campaign in Bogota, Colombia, 20 May 2018. Lleras demanded proggressive candidate Gustavo Petro to respect the country's electoral institutions after he implied chances of electoral fraud. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Leftist presidential candidate Gustavo Petro speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 20 May 2018. Petro made claims of possible electoral fraud in the upcoming election in Colombia and that the European Union does not have the technical capacity to monitor it. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

The left-wing presidential candidate of Colombia concluded his presidential campaign on Sunday with massive events in Bogota and Barranquilla and claimed that electoral fraud is being prepared for the upcoming elections on May 27.

Before traveling to Barranquilla for his last public act, Gustavo Petro claimed that an electoral fraud is being prepared for the elections on May 27 because the software that will be used in the elections has not been reviewed and that the mission sent by the Union European to Colombia does not have the capacity to do so.