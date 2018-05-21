The left-wing presidential candidate of Colombia concluded his presidential campaign on Sunday with massive events in Bogota and Barranquilla and claimed that electoral fraud is being prepared for the upcoming elections on May 27.
Before traveling to Barranquilla for his last public act, Gustavo Petro claimed that an electoral fraud is being prepared for the elections on May 27 because the software that will be used in the elections has not been reviewed and that the mission sent by the Union European to Colombia does not have the capacity to do so.