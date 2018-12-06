French protesters wearing yellow high-visibility vests take part in a nationwide social protest against rising fuel prices and other issues, in Paris, France, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Left-leaning political parties in the French National Assembly on Thursday announced they were set to subject the government to a vote of no confidence over its handling of the so-called "Yellow Jackets" crisis – consisting of widespread social protests that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

The first secretary of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, said that the parliamentary move had the backing of the progressive-populist party La France Insoumise (loosely meaning "Unbowed France" in English) and of the Communist Party.