Ka Kathryn (Comrade Kathryn) (C-front), of the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) salutes as she joins her comrades at an undisclosed location in the mountains of Sierra Madre in Quezon Province, south of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 26, 2018 (issued Dec. 27, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ALECS ONGCAL

A fighter of the New People's Army-Melito Glor Command (NPA-MGC) holds a firearm as he joins a drill at an undisclosed location in the mountains of Sierra Madre, Philippines, Mar. 31, 2019 (issued Apr. 5, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ALECS ONGCAL

Left-wing Filipino insurgents the New People's Army are unilaterally extending a ceasefire with the government until Apr. 30, the group said on Thursday.

The ceasefire had been declared three weeks earlier after an appeal by the United Nations to stop all violence worldwide due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. EFE-EPA