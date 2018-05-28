Leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks at an event of Kybernus, the social values program of the Salinas Group, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, waves at an event of Kybernus, the social values program of the Salinas Group, in Mexico City, Mexico, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is leading in the polls, said Monday that Mexico's economy will grow by 4 percent annually if he wins the elections, after 30 years of absolute failure of neoliberal policies.

"We'll make sure there is growth, and instead of 2 percent it will be doubled to 4 percent, which is what we are planning. And that will mean better jobs and wages," the leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said at an event of Kybernus, the social values program of the Salinas Group.