Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo waves to supporters from a balcony in Lima on Monday, 7 June 2021. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Leftist candidate Pedro Castillo took a slight lead over right-winger Keiko Fujimori, daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, on Monday as ballots were tabulated from Peru's presidential runoff.

With more than 93 percent of the ballots counted, the schoolteacher from one of Peru's poorest regions had 50.16 percent of the vote compared with 49.83 percent for Fujimori.