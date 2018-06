A handout photo made available by Morena Party shows Mexico Presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as he participates in a electoral campaign event in Veracruz, Mexico, Jun 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MORENA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Left-wing candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was leading with 37.7 percent in a voting intention poll ahead of the presidential elections on July 1, according to a survey released Sunday by the pollsters Consulta Mitofsky.

Conservative candidate Ricardo Anaya was in second place with 20 percent, while Jose Antonio Meade from the ruling party had 17.7 percent, and independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez had 3.1 percent.