Peruvian First Vice President Martin Vizcarra looks on during a session of the Congress, in Lima, Peru, Aug. 19, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

New Peru party leader Veronika Mendoza speaks during an interview with EFE, in Lima, Peru, April 13, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski leaves the Government Palace after bidding farewell to servants and workers, after the confirmation of his resignation, in Lima, Peru, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

A leftist party demanded Thursday, a day after President Pedro Pablo coffered his resignation amid scandal, that his replacement as head of state push through a constitutional overhaul and call new general elections.

New Peru issued the call to Vice President Martin Vizcarra, who will be sworn in on Friday if Congress accepts Kuczynski's resignation.