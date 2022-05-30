The Pacto Historico Coalition's presidential candidate Gustavo Petro casts his ballot in Colombia's presidential election in Bogota on May 29, 2022. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo provided by Colombia's Anticorruption Governors League showing the party's presidential candidate, Rodolfo Hernandez, arriving in Bogota to vote on May 29, 2022. EFE/Mario Caicedo

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro and populist Rodolfo Hernandez received the most votes in the first round of Colombia's presidential election on Sunday and will face off in a runoff on June 19, according to figures released by national election authorities with 99.16 percent of the votes counted.

Petro, the candidate of Pacto Historico, currently has 8,479,095 votes - or 40.31 percent - followed by Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga and the surprise of the day, with 5,931,722 votes, 28.20 percent.