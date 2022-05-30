Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro and populist Rodolfo Hernandez received the most votes in the first round of Colombia's presidential election on Sunday and will face off in a runoff on June 19, according to figures released by national election authorities with 99.16 percent of the votes counted.
Petro, the candidate of Pacto Historico, currently has 8,479,095 votes - or 40.31 percent - followed by Hernandez, the former mayor of Bucaramanga and the surprise of the day, with 5,931,722 votes, 28.20 percent.