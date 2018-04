Photo provided by the campaign team of Mexican presidential candidate Jose Antonio Meade, showing Meade greet his supporters in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Prensa Jose Antonio Meade

Photo provided by the campaign team of Mexican presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya, showing Anaya deliver a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Prensa Ricardo Anaya

Photo provided by the campaign team of Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, showing the candidate greet his supporters in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Prensa Lopez Obrador

Left-leaning candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has widened his lead over the other contenders ahead of Mexico's presidential election, according to the results of a poll published Wednesday by the Reforma newspaper.

Mexicans will cast ballots July 1 to choose their president for 2018-2024, members of Congress and governors in eight of the Aztec nation's 31 states.