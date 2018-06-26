Former police inspector Juan Antonio González Pacheco, alias "Billy the Kid," leaving his extradition hearing at Spain's national court in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 5, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Left-leaning lawmakers, parties and civil rights groups on Tuesday called for a former police official who tortured dissidents during Spain's brutal military dictatorship to be stripped of honorary decorations he received from the regime that also mean his pension payments receive a boost.

Juan Antonio González Pacheco, 71, known by his now-infamous nickname of "Billy the Kid," was a high-ranking member of Spain's Social Investigation Brigade (BSI), the police force tasked with repressing any dissent against the fascist-inspired National-Catholic regime of General Francisco Franco (1939-1975).