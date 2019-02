Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (C) shows a document nominating Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as candidate for prime minister during election registration at the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand, 08 Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

(FILE) - Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to the media during a press conference following a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Raksa Chart Party leader Preechapol Pongpanich (C-L) submits the election registration form to an officer at the Election Commission in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

(FILE) - Princess Ubolratana Mahidol of Thailand waves to people during her visit to the Expo Zaragoza 2008, in Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain, Aug. 19, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE ZAPATA

Legal doubts have been raised over the announcement on Friday that Princess Ubolratana, the elder sister of the King of Thailand, will run for prime minister, an unprecedented move in a country where the monarchy has traditionally avoided direct involvement in politics.

While legal experts consider Ubolratana's candidacy to be valid, at least one political party has already filed an appeal with the Election Commission urging it to reject her nomination.