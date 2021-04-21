Rome's storied Cinecitta studio began a new phase in its existence on Tuesday as a Covid-19 vaccination site amid preparations to restart the Italian film industry after more than a year of disruptions due to the pandemic.
Legendary Italian film studio hosts Covid-19 vaccination center
People receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Rome's legendary Cinecittà film studio on Tuesday, 20 April 2002. EFE/Toni Conde
