Nov. 25, 2018: Complementary photograph with no date from Craft Recordings, of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Half a century after their first album release, the eternal guitars and the rock roots of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), the legendary rock band that successfully fused the country and blues genres into its music, return in a deluxe set that includes all the studio records by one of the greatest US bands.

Titled "The Studio Albums Collection," the special release will go on sale on Nov. 30 with seven vinyl records remastered at Abbey Road studios.