At least 99 Taliban fighters and 12 government security personnel have been killed in a fierce and lengthy battle in Afghanistan’s western province of Badghis, officials said on Monday.

The fighting has been raging since Saturday in Bala-Murghab district of the province and has also left 25 insurgents and 34 security personnel injured, the defense ministry said in a statement.