A leopard killed a Buddhist monk meditating in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in India's western Maharashtra state, an official source told EFE on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the monk, called Rahul Walke, who lived in a monastery located within the reserve, was meditating under a tree deep inside the forest reserve.