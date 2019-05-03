Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez addresses the media at the Caracas residence of the Spanish Ambassador to Venezuela on May 2, 2019. Lopez reappeared in public after a Caracas court ordered his arrest for violating the conditions of his house arrest. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez warned Thursday that there will be new military uprisings against the government of Nicolas Maduro, which he does not recognize and which he tried to overthrow in a brief rebellion led by the head of the opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, along with more than 20 defecting soldiers earlier this week.

"Of course there are going to be more military movements," Lopez told reporters at the door of the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas, Jesus Silva, where the opposition leader is staying as a guest.