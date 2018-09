Indian people use a boat to rescue an elderly man in the flooded water in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

At least 28 people have died in a leptospirosis outbreak since the southern Indian state of Kerala suffered its worst floods in a century two weeks ago, official sources told EFE on Monday.

An average of 140 people have been affected every day by the disease, which causes fever, muscle and joint pain, among other problems, said an official from Kerala's health department who requested not to be named.