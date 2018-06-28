(FILE) A Filipino nurse checks on a patient treated for the water-related disease leptospirosis at a makeshift ward at the Amang Rodriguez Medical Center in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 30, 2012. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Six people, including a minor, have died in Manila since Jun. 25, following an outbreak of leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that affects the renal system, resulting in at least 50 people being hospitalized last week in Quezon, north of Manila, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday.

The patients are hospitalized in the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon, which has set up its gymnasium as a temporary shelter so that it could receive all the patients, as the number of infected patients is expected to increase in the following days.