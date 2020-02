Indian workers and office goers get off a train at Churchgate station in Mumbai, India, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian labour sits next to empty crates near the whole sale fish market in Mumbai, India, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian laborers wait for their daily wage work on the roadside in Mumbai, India, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A general view of the pulses displayed at a general store in Guwahati, India, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

An Indian laborer waits for his daily wage work on the roadside in Mumbai, India, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A screen at the entrance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) displays a live broadcast of the budget speech in Mumbai, India, 01 February 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Indian government presented its budget for the next financial year on Saturday with a significant reduction in income tax and a $23.7 billion infrastructure investment to boost its slumped economy.

In a speech that lasted nearly three hours, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the country's annual budget for 2020-21 to parliament and unveiled an expenditure of 30.4 trillion rupees ($425 billion) compared to 27.8 trillion rupees the year before.