Double screens of LG mobile devices are displayed at the LG stand in the International Consumer Electronics Fair (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, IFA) ahead of its official opening in Berlin, Germany, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The new LG G8X with dual screen smartphone that will be presented at the International Consumer Electronics Fair (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, IFA) in Berlin, Germany, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

LG Electronics announced Monday that it will stop manufacturing mobile phones due to the increasing competitiveness of the sector, which comes after recording a five-year deficit in this branch of the business.

The decision of the South Korean company was approved Monday by its board of directors, and made public through a notice to the South Korean stock regulator. EFE-EPA