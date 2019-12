Thai LGBT activists kiss as they accompany Future Forward Party MP Tanwarin Sukkhapisit (R) as she submits a letter advocating marriage equality under law for same-sex couples to the parliamentary commission at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 December 2019. EFE-EPA/STR THAILAND OUT

Two young Thai LGBT activists who kissed and hugged in parliament, causing a heated societal debate about whether it was appropriate, said Thursday their actions were a sign of equality.

Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, a student activist who kissed his boyfriend Panumas Singprom, appeared Wednesday in parliament to submit a House Committee proposal calling for a Civil Code amendment to allow same-sex marriage in Thailand.