US military personell install barbed wire fences to stop the passage of Central American migrants who are approaching the US border, seen from Colonia Libertad, Tijuana, Mexico, 10 November 2018. Officials from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) and the Department of Defense reported that troops will remain on the California-Mexico border until mid-December, as part of the operation to respond to migrant caravans. EPA-EFE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

Central American migrants wait on the side of a road, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 11 November 2018. The caravan of Central American migrants resumed their march north from which they want to seek asylum in the United States despite the fact that US President Donald J. Trump suspended asylum rights for migrants who enter into the United States illegally. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Central American migrants ride on the back of a truck, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 11 November 2018. The caravan of Central American migrants resumed their march north from which they want to seek asylum in the United States despite the fact that US President Donald J. Trump suspended asylum rights for migrants who enter into the United States illegally. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Central American migrants wait on the side of a road, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 11 November 2018. The caravan of Central American migrants resumed their march north, determined to reach Tijuana, a place from which they want to seek asylum in the United States despite the fact that US President Donald J. Trump suspended asylum rights for migrants who enter into the United States illegally. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Central American migrants ride on the back of a truck, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 11 November 2018. The caravan of Central American migrants resumed their march north from which they want to seek asylum in the United States despite the fact that US President Donald J. Trump suspended asylum rights for migrants who enter into the United States illegally. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

A group of people from the LGBT community, who separated from the main caravan of Central American migrants that travels through Mexico these days, arrived Sunday in the border city of Tijuana, from where they will ask for asylum in the United States.

These 85 migrants, who traveled by bus, are the first members of the caravan to reach the border with the United States and arrived in the city after passing through San Luis Rio Colorado (Sonora) and Mexicali (Baja California).