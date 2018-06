Thousands of Guatemalans participate in a colorful march that ended in a party for equality and the demand to end sexual discrimination and homophobia in the Plaza de la Constitución in the historic center of the city of Guatemala, Guatemala, on Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIÁN

Thousands of Guatemalans took to the streets for an LGBT pride march, demanding equality and an end to sexual discrimination and homophobia at the historic Constitution Plaza in the country's capital.

Several LGBT rights groups in Guatemala, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, met at the Plaza de la República (Plaza of the Republic) in the afternoon and marched toward the central park.