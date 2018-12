A picture made available on Sep. 15, 2016 of the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, Sep. 9, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A picture made available on Feb. 10, 2012 shows devotees and soldiers at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet, China, Oct. 18, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

Tourists look at Potala Palace after a spring snowfall in Lhasa, west China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Apr. 1, 2010. EPA-EFE/XUE REN

Potala Palace in Tibet's capital announced its closure to the public following heavy snowfall, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday.

A snowstorm, which lasted 24 hours from Tuesday until Wednesday morning, left a 10 centimeter (3.9 inches) layer of snow on the ground in Lhasa.