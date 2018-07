Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov (R) reacts after Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang (L), lays a wreath in front of the monument of the unknown soldier during an official welcome ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

The Chinese vice premier joined an official welcome ceremony in Sofia on Friday ahead of the 7th summit of the heads of government of Central and Eastern European Countries and China.

Flanked by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Li Keqiang reviewed an honor guard outside the prime minister's residence in the Bulgarian capital, an epa-efe journalist reports.