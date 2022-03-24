Brazilian Liberal politician Geraldo Alckmin speaks during the ceremony at which he joined the Socialist Party on March 23, 2022, in Brasilia. EFE/Joedson Alves.

Brazilian Liberal politician Geraldo Alckmin on Wednesday joined the country's Socialist Party (PSB), thus moving closer on the political spectrum to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who could select him as his vice presidential running mate for the October presidential election.

Lula, with the Workers Party (PT) and the clear favorite in the upcoming vote, still has not declared his candidacy for president, but nobody is denying it either and he has already received the support of the PSB and other political parties among the country's progressive forces.