Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) celebrates with supporters after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney, Australia, 18 May, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hugs his wife Jenny (C) next to his daughter Lily (L), after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney, Australia, 18 May, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) celebrates with supporters after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney, Australia, 18 May, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2-R) with wife Jenny (2-L) and children Abbey (obscured) and Lily (L) after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney, Australia, 18 May, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia’s Liberal-National Coalition, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, celebrated an unexpected election victory on Saturday after the polls named Labor as winners.

Morrison gave a triumphant speech in Sydney, amid ovations from his fellow party members who chanted "ScoMo," as he has been nicknamed.