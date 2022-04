Ljubljana (Slovenia), 24/04/2022.- People arrive to vote at polling station in Ljubljana, Slovenia, 24 April 2022. Slovenia holds its Parliamentary elections to name a new Government and Parliament for next four years. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

The opposition Freedom Movement (GS), headed by engineer Roberto Golob and with a liberal and eco-friendly orientation, is the big winner in the legislative elections held Sunday in Slovenia garnering a plurality of 35.8 percent of the votes, according to exit polls.

Following the GS was the conservative Slovenian Democratic party (SDS), with Rights Minister Janez Jansa at the helm, who was trying to win a fourth mandate as prime minister but received only an estimated 22.5 percent of the votes.