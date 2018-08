A political poster is seen in the window of Malcolm Turnbull's electoral office for the federal seat of Wentworth in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 23 August 2018. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has seen in recent days an escalating political crisis that challenged both his party and government leadership. EPA-EFE/DANNY CASEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former finance minister Matthias Cormann (L) and former Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton arrive for the Liberal Party room meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 24 August 2018. Malcolm Turnbull has declared the Liberal Party leadership vacant, following a second leadership challenge, this week. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 23 August 2018. Turnbull commented on the escalating leadership crisis that has recently hit his government. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Liberal Party of Australia is holding a party room meeting at parliament in Canberra on Friday in which members will vote on the leadership of the party to put an end to its internal disputes.

The prime minister and current leader of the party, Malcolm Turnbull, earlier said he would convene a party meeting on Friday if a petition letter with 43 signatures carrying the majority of Liberal MPs was presented to him.