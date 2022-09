Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, believes the liberation of the peninsula annexed by Russia is “a very close prospect” while denouncing the growing persecution faced by the Tatar minority in Crimea.

“Russia has been trying to colonize the peninsula,” she tells Efe in an interview, adding that up to one million Russians have moved to Crimea since its illegal annexation in 2014 while many Ukrainian citizens have left due to “massive violations of human rights”.