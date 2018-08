Photographers pose for a photo during celebrations marking the World Photography day in Monrovia, Liberia, 20 August 2018. EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Photographers in Liberia staged a march in the capital Monrovia on Monday in celebration of World Photography Day.

While the annual date may have fallen on Sunday, that did not stop these shutterbugs coming out to mark the occasion, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist.