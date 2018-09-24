Thousands of Liberians staged street protests on Monday in the capital Monrovia to demand the return of more than $100 million in Liberian banknotes that were printed abroad but disappeared from containers while in transit to the country's central bank, an efe-epa photojournalist reported.
The containers arrived between November 2017 and August 2018, but the government of President George Weah, a former soccer legend who took office in January, announced the disappearance of the roughly 16 billion Liberian dollars on Sept. 18.