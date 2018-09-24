Liberian protesters hold placards as they protest at the US Embassy to demand a probe into the disappearance of millions of dollars in banknotes as it was being shipped to the central bank, Monrovia, Liberia, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberians converge at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters to demand the return of missing containers with millions of dollars in banknotes at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) in Monrovia, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberians stage street protests to demand the return of missing containers with millions of dollars in banknotes at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) in Monrovia, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Thousands of Liberians staged street protests on Monday in the capital Monrovia to demand the return of more than $100 million in Liberian banknotes that were printed abroad but disappeared from containers while in transit to the country's central bank, an efe-epa photojournalist reported.

The containers arrived between November 2017 and August 2018, but the government of President George Weah, a former soccer legend who took office in January, announced the disappearance of the roughly 16 billion Liberian dollars on Sept. 18.