Ellen Johnson Sirleaf makes a state of the nation address from the presidential palace in Monrovia, Liberia, Nov. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberians on Sunday woke up to the find that the President of the country, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, had been expelled from the ruling party overnight for violating its internal code.

In a statement released late on Saturday night, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was accused by the Unity Party of not actively supporting the party's candidate and meddling in the recent presidential elections.