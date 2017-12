An elderly woman casts her ballot paper at a polling station during presidential elections run-off in Monrovia, Liberia, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberian presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change, George Weah (C) casts his ballot in presidential elections run-off in Monrovia, Liberia, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

A composite image shows George Weah (L), presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change, and Joseph Nyuma Boakai (R), presidential candidate for the governing Unity Party, during their respective election campaign events in Monrovia, Liberia, Oct. 25, 2017 (L) and Dec. 21, 2017 (R). EPA-EFE FILE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberians on Tuesday headed to the polls to vote for their new president in a run-off election between the incumbent vice president and a former international soccer player.

Vice President and former minister of agriculture Joseph Boakai, the leader of the ruling Unity Party, garnered 28.8 percent of the votes in the first round of the election held on Oct. 10, while retired Liberia striker George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change won 38.4 percent.