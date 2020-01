Borrell: We need a united EU to adopt a position regarding Libya

Arrivals at the conference on Libya

Conference on Libya agrees on a ceasefire and to respect arms embargo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) welcomes EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen(L) next to Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres for the International Libya Conference in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron (L) for the International Libya Conference in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) attend a press conference after the International Libya Conference in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER / POOL

(L-R) German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres during the International Libya Conference in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) welcomes High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (C) next to Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres for the International Libya Conference in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar looks on as he is welcomed by Greek Foreign Ministrer Dendias during their meeting in Athens, Greece, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Libya's prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Conte at the end of a meeting in Rome, Italy, 11 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ANSA/CLAUDIO PERI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) welcomes UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (C) next to Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres for the International Libya Conference in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON