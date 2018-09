Libya Chief of Staff, Marshall Khalifa Haftar arrives for the international congress on Libya, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The head of the Libyan National Army said Friday that the militias occupying Tripoli need to flee while they can, as it is only a matter of time before his forces liberate the capital of Libya.

In a statement that followed a meeting with tribal leaders, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar said that his troops were poised to move on Tripoli.