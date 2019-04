UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C-R) and Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL Ghassan Salame (C-L) arriving for a meeting in Benghazi, Libya, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/LIBYAN ARMY MEDIA OFFICE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) meeting with commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar (R) in Benghazi, Libya, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/LIBYAN ARMY MEDIA OFFICE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (4-L) meeting with commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar (R) in the presence of Ghassan Salame (2-L), Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNSMIL, in Benghazi, Libya, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/LIBYAN ARMY MEDIA OFFICE

Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar took control of Tripoli's long-paralyzed international airport on Saturday, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) said.

Ahmed al-Mismari told journalists that units of the LNA also occupied Tarhuna, a strategically important town 60km (37mi) south of the capital.