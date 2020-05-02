A body is transported to a funeral home vehicle at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York, USA, 28 April 2020. EFE-EPA/Peter Foley

New York authorities have suspended the license of a Brooklyn funeral home where dozens of bodies were found piled up in trucks without refrigeration, according to a state health commissioner statement.

Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement on Friday that after an investigation, the health department had issued an immediate suspension order against the Andrew T Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn, calling its actions "appalling, disrespectful to the families of the deceased and completely unacceptable”. EFE-EPA