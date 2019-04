An old woman lies in her bed in Raqqa, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

A poster belongs to Islamic State terror organization is seen hung on a wall in Raqqa, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

Two Syrian women and a child walk in front of destroyed houses in Raqqa, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ahmed Mardnli

Life among the ruins of IS' former de facto Syrian capital (Feature)

Life in Raqqa was in a state of paralysis a year and a half after Islamic State was expelled from the city, according to locals.

Destroyed facades clung to the damaged foundations of homes in the Syrian capital, which was the de facto capital of the terrorist organization.