Almost a decade after deadly ethnic riots erupted in Urumqi, the capital city of China's restive western state of Xinjiang, life has yet to fully return to normalcy for many in the region.

A photo essay published by EPA on Wednesday highlights the sectarian tensions that continue to simmer between the Uighurs and members of the eastern Han Chinese ethnicity, and how members of the mostly Muslim minority go about their daily lives faced with ongoing pressure from the central Beijing government.