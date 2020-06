A 26 May 2020 photo of a woman protesting in Caracas, Venezuela, over her community's lack of potable water. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

An 02 June 2020 photo of a group of people who are using pipes from an abandoned construction project in Caracas, Venezuela, to transport water to their community. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A group of people collect water from a well near an abandoned construction site on 02 June 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

"This is my job, hauling water," a jaded Alexander Quintero said while filling up multiple containers at a creek located at the foot of a shantytown on the Venezuelan capital's east side.

Like him, millions of people in this South American country have lived without running water in their homes for so long that they can't even remember the last time they had a shower.