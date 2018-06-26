A boat belonging to the German NGO Lifeline is to be allowed to dock in Malta after spending several days at sea with 234 rescued people on board and dwindling provisions, the Italian Prime Minister announced Tuesday, adding that some of its passengers would be taken to his country.

Giuseppe Conte said he had spoken with his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat and they had agreed the boat would dock in Malta and be investigated to establish its nationality and whether the crew had followed international legislation.