A firefighter works to contain a small bushfire, which closed the Princes Highway, near Ulladulla, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (L) and RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (R) during a press conference at the Rural Fire Service's (RFS) HQ in Sydney, Australia, 06 January 2020. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A burnt and smoldering bridge, which was destroyed by fires, is taped off, at Burrill Lake, New South Wales, Australia, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The burnt out remains of vehicles sits on a plot of land after a bushfire went thought the area, in Wingello, New South Wales, Australia, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The burnt out remains sits on a plot of land after a bushfire went thought the area, in Wingello, New South Wales, Australia, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Light rain in areas affected by bushfires in southeast Australia on Monday gave firefighters and affected communities some respite before temperatures are expected to return to around 40 degrees Celsius at the end of the week.

The day will be dominated by cloudiness and some rain in the south of the state of New South Wales, the area most affected by fires, as well as in Victoria state, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology indicated. EFE-EPA