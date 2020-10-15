Mexican-American actor, director and co-founder of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF), Edward James Olmos, takes part in that festival based in Hollywood, California. EPA-EFE/Armando Arorizo/File

In a Hollywood enamored with sequels, prequels and remakes, no saga has been more enduring over the past several years than American movie stars' all-out offensive against polarizing President Donald Trump.