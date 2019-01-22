In her role as president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a Swiss politician has unfurled the banner of feminism in a bid to get rid of sexual harassment and discrimination in all parliaments.
Liliane Maury Pasquier, a socialist lawmaker who is a member of Switzerland's Social Democratic Party and the Council of Europe, has invited CoE members to support the hashtag initiative #NotInMyParliament to denounce sexism, harassment, and violence against women in parliament.