Image supplied Jan 22, 2019 by the Council of Europe of Liliane Maury Pasquier, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE),during an Efe interview in Strassburg with the Swiss politician, who has unfurled the banner of feminism in a bid to get rid of sexual harassment and discrimination in all parliaments. EFE-EPA/Candice Imbert / HANDOUT /EDITORIAL USE ONLY

In her role as president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a Swiss politician has unfurled the banner of feminism in a bid to get rid of sexual harassment and discrimination in all parliaments.

Liliane Maury Pasquier, a socialist lawmaker who is a member of Switzerland's Social Democratic Party and the Council of Europe, has invited CoE members to support the hashtag initiative #NotInMyParliament to denounce sexism, harassment, and violence against women in parliament.