Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (c) speaks at a press conference after the Lima Group meeting in Ottawa on Feb. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Andre Pichette

Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Francisco Popolizio Bardales (2nd from right) speaks at a press conference after a meeting of the Lima Group in Ottawa on Feb. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Andre Pichette

The Lima Group on Monday asked the Venezuelan armed forces to show "loyalty" to the head of the country's Parliament, Juan Guaido, who on Jan. 23 proclaimed himself interim president.

"We are issuing a call to the National Armed Forces of Venezuela to demonstrate their loyalty to the interim president. In addition, we urge them not to impede the entry and the transport of humanitarian aid to the Venezuelans," said the Lima Group in its joint declaration released at the end of an emergency meeting.