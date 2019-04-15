Chilean foreign affairs minister speaks to the press before the 12th meeting of Lima Group foreign ministers in Santiago de Chile, Apr. 15, 2019. EFE/Alberto Valdés

The foreign ministers of Lima Group member states gathered in the Chilean capital Monday with the intention of drawing up concrete measures to bring a democratic and non-violent end to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela which, according to Chile's top diplomat Roberto Ampuero, has worsened.

Ampuero, who was hosting what was the 12th such meeting of foreign ministers, said that not only had the humanitarian crisis been exacerbated but so had the migrant crisis stemming from the struggling, oil-rich nation.