The Foreign Ministers of Colombia, Carlos Trujillo (L); of Peru, Nestor Popolizio (C), and of Chile, Roberto Ampuero (R), participate in the press conference after the 12th meeting of foreign ministers of the Lima Group, held in Santiago, Chile, 15 April 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo (L) talks with his Peruvian counterpart, Nestor Popolizio (R), during the press conference of the 12th meeting of foreign ministers of the Lima Group, held in Santiago, Chile, 15 April 2019. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The Lima Group on Monday called on the international community to contribute to the reestablishment of democracy in Venezuela and urged China, Cuba, Russia and Turkey to join this effort "due to the negative impact" that their support for the Nicolas Maduro regime is having in Latin America.

In the final declaration issued after the 12th summit of the foreign ministers of the Lima Group nations, held on Monday in Santiago, the body also exhorted international organizations to move forward with recognizing the representatives designated by Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly - or Parliament - as the legitimate representatives of that country.