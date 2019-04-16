The Lima Group on Monday called on the international community to contribute to the reestablishment of democracy in Venezuela and urged China, Cuba, Russia and Turkey to join this effort "due to the negative impact" that their support for the Nicolas Maduro regime is having in Latin America.
In the final declaration issued after the 12th summit of the foreign ministers of the Lima Group nations, held on Monday in Santiago, the body also exhorted international organizations to move forward with recognizing the representatives designated by Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly - or Parliament - as the legitimate representatives of that country.