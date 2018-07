Dancers participate in the rehearsal of the 'Carmina Burana' play at the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima, Peru, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Dancers participate in the rehearsal of the 'Carmina Burana' play at the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima, Peru, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Hundreds of artists were Tuesday preparing for a performance of the classic play Carmina Burana at the Gran Teatro Nacional in Lima.

Some 200 dancers engaged in their final rehearsals before the opening day of the play, an efe-epa journalist reported.